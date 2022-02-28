Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $22.90 million. Investar reported sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

