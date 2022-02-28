Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $408.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LYTS opened at $6.50 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

