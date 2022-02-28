Analysts Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,540. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

