Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.51). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. 33,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $725,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,535 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.