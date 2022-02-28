Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to report $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.34 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMB stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.