Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to report $10.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.34 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
GAMB stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.
About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.