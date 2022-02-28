Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.08 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

