Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Brokerages expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will report sales of $124.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $521.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NTB opened at $38.87 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

