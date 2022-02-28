Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toast.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 244,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10. Toast has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

