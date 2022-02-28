Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to report $37.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.32 million to $39.20 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $37.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $160.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.