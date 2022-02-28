Analysts Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.26 Million

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to report $37.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.32 million to $39.20 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $37.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $160.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $148.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $913.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
