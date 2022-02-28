Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 164,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,755. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -149.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $338,278. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $153,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

