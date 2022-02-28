Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Welltower reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

WELL traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.38. 133,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

