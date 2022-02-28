Analysts Issue Forecasts for Douglas Elliman Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Elliman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 7.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.50. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 6.65 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

