Analysts Issue Forecasts for Douglas Elliman Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Elliman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 7.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.50. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 6.65 and a 12 month high of 12.66.
About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
