Analysts Offer Predictions for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $849.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.