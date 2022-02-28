Analysts Offer Predictions for Carriage Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:CSV opened at $50.34 on Monday. Carriage Services has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $838.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

