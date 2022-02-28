Analysts Offer Predictions for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.