Analysts Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.51.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.12 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

