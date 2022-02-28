Analysts Set Expectations for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

