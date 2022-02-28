Analysts Set Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

LYV stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

