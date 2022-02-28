Analyzing Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Nutanix alerts:

This table compares Nutanix and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -81.44% N/A -27.30% Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29%

This table compares Nutanix and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 4.15 -$1.03 billion ($5.65) -4.72 Motorsport Games $19.05 million 3.09 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutanix and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 10 0 2.83 Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $47.44, suggesting a potential upside of 78.03%. Motorsport Games has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 504.23%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats Motorsport Games on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.