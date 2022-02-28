Analyzing Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

This table compares Project Angel Parent and MicroStrategy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Project Angel Parent $199.34 million 7.73 $9.15 million N/A N/A MicroStrategy $510.76 million 8.21 -$535.48 million ($54.15) -7.48

Project Angel Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Project Angel Parent and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60 MicroStrategy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus target price of $29.61, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $630.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Project Angel Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Project Angel Parent and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Project Angel Parent -4.22% -8.00% -1.00% MicroStrategy -104.84% -11.29% -1.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Project Angel Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Project Angel Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Project Angel Parent beats MicroStrategy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.