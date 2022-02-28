Analyzing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get EnerSys alerts:

This table compares EnerSys and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.58% 12.75% 5.62% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EnerSys and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.01 $143.37 million $3.46 21.02 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EnerSys and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.52%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than EnerSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnerSys beats Solid Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.