Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 42.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $893.05 million and $84.05 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00008048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 42.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,498,827 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

