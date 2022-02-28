Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,050 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,635.20.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 350,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,202. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.