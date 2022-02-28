Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €78.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €78.00 ($88.64) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.91 ($74.90).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.