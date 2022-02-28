ANON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $154,620.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

