ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $34.84 million and $476,549.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 100,044,656 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

