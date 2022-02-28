Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.80% of Apollo Investment worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of AINV opened at $13.56 on Monday. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $863.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.