Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Shares in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.16% of Avanti Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAN remained flat at $$9.84 on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,626. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

