Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 614,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGUU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

ARGUU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,624. Argus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

