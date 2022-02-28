Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $18.36 Million in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.25% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,074. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

