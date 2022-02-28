Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $4.42 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 90,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890,780. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

