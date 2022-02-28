Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 498,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 5.03% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,937,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

