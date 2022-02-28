Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.35% of Freedom Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 134,682 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FACT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

