Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 2.52% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISAA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISAA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,277. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

