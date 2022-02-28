Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.31% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period.

TSIB stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,441. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

