Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.63% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 43,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

