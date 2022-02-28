Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.29% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCVA remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,086. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

