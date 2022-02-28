Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,329.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 120.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 141,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,823 shares during the period.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

