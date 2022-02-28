Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $164.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

