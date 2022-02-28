Applied Molecular Transport Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.82) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.82) for the year.

Shares of AMTI opened at $6.69 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $257.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.12).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

