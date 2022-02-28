Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $445.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 445 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 445 ($6.05), with a volume of 1021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.26).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTD. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.95. The company has a market capitalization of £254.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

