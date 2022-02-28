APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $6.26 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $269,021.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,616,914 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

