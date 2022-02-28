ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.67

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.67 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 2182053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

ARX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

