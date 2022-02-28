Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.50

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 9927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.
Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)
Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.