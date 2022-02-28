Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.50

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 9927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

