Arch Capital Group Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

ACGL stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.