Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

