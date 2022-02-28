Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Archrock worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 181,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

