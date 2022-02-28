Arcosa, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACA. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

