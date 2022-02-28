Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS opened at $36.50 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 253,089 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

