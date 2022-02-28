Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.